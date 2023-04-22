Antetokounmpo (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a devastating blow for the Bucks, as their star player is set to miss a second straight contest due to this back issue. This isn't overly surprising, as Antetokounmpo was able to do some individual work before Friday's practice, but he wasn't cleared for contact. It remains to be seen if he will be cleared for Game 4 on Monday, but in the meantime, Bobby Portis should see more minutes with Antetokounmpo out.