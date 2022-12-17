Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This is a massive loss for the Bucks and fantasy managers alike, especially in weekly leagues since Antetokounmpo isn't known for missing too many games. It will be challenging for the Bucks to replace the 28.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game Antetokunmpo is averaging in December, and this also means the team will be shorthanded on offense with Khris Middleton (knee) out as well. Bobby Portis could be an option to jump into the starting unit with Antetokounmpo out.