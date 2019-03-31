Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks
Antetokounmpo (ankle) won't play in Sunday's contest against Atlanta, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo was considered questionable entering Sunday but with the Bucks holding a multi-game lead on the top seed in the Eastern Conference they have little reason to play their star if he's not 100 percent. Antetokounmpo has tweaked his ankle a couple times in the last week and will set his sights on fully recovering before the playoffs. In his absence Sunday look for Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to pick up some extra minutes. Antetokounmpo's next chance to play will be on Monday against the Nets.
