Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Magic.

Antetokounmpo was doubtful coming in, and he'll ultimately miss a fifth straight game as he continues to battle soreness in his left knee. The prevailing belief is that Milwaukee is simply being overly cautious with the two-time MVP, but at this point he's missed enough time that the knee will be something to monitor for the rest of the season and into the playoffs.