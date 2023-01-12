Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo appeared in the last five matchups, and he recorded his first career double-double with less than 10 points Wednesday against Atlanta by tallying seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes. However, he'll be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set, which will likely lead to increased roles for Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton.