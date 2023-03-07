Antetokounmpo (knee/illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Antetokounmpo was previously listed as probable due to right knee soreness, but the MVP candidate is now under the weather and will miss just his second game since Jan. 23. Jrue Holiday (neck) has also been ruled out, so the Bucks will need plenty of reserves to step into bigger roles versus Orlando. Bobby Portis figures to be the most likely candidate to fill Antetokounmpo's spot in the starting five.
