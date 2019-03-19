Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Tuesday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) will be inactive for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

It appears as though that Antetokounmpo's ankle sprain isn't that severe but with the Lakers announcing that LeBron James (groin) will be sidelined for the game as well, it makes sense that the Bucks have elected to sit out their MVP candidate for Tuesday's contest. The Bucks are starting a back-to-back stretch of games ending in Cleveland on Wednesday and after ruling Antetokounmpo out for Tuesday, it's possible the Bucks may decide to rest him for one more matchup against one of the worst teams in the league. With Antetokounmpo, as well as Sterling Brown (wrist), out Tuesday, Tony Snell is a prime candidate to fill in for the bulk of the minutes at the small-forward position, while Ersan Ilyasova and Nikola Mirotic could also see boosts in minutes.