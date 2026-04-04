Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out versus Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (Knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Antetokounmpo claims he's healthy enough to play. However, the Bucks have indicated that isn't the case, prompting a league investigation. Although Milwaukee can't make the playoffs, it appears there's a chance the multi-time All-Star could be back in the lineup before the end of the regular season. While Antetokounmpo is on the shelf, Pete Nance is expected to remain in the starting lineup.
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