Antetokounmpo (mouth) will not play in Monday's game against Toronto.

The reigning MVP is apparently battling a toothache, but it's also noteworthy that Milwaukee is heading into the first half of a back-to-back set, so that's likely a factor in the decision to hold Antetokounmpo out. Expect the likes of Marvin Williams and Ersan Ilyasova to step into larger roles Monday as the Bucks take on the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference.