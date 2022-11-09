Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
It's surprising to see Antetokounmpo unavailable for the second time in the last three games since he was listed as probable prior to Wednesday's matchup. His absence should lead to increased roles for Jordan Nwora and Bobby Portis.
