Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Wednesday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
This will be Antetokounmpo's second straight absence with a sprained right ankle, but there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the injury. Nevertheless, with Nikola Mirotic (thumb) also out, Milwaukee will be rather light on frontcourt depth Wednesday night. Fortunately, Ersan Ilyasova (illness) will be back in the lineup and should see plenty of action against Cleveland while Tony Snell likely gets his second straight start on the wing.
