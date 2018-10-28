Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Says he 'blacked out' Saturday

Antetokounmpo indicated that he "blacked out" after absorbing an elbow to the head from the Magic's Aaron Gordon in the first quarter of Saturday's 113-91 victory over Orlando, Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I just got hit in the head," Antetokounmpo said. "I tried to block the shot, I fell down. I don't remember much after that, but I've got to be careful with that because I could have a concussion and stuff."

Despite Antetokounmpo indicating he had little recollection of the moments after taking the hit from Gordon, the superstar forward said he underwent tests in the second and third quarters that cleared him of a concussion. He was allowed to re-enter the contest in the final period and finished the night with 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes -- a productive outing considering the circumstances. With head injuries, there's always a chance that concussion symptoms are late to surface, so Antetokounmpo might not necessarily be in the clear just yet. For the time being, however, he'll avoid an injury designation heading into Monday's game against the Raptors.