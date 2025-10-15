Antetokounmpo notched 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo will again be stuffing the stat sheet as the main man in Milwaukee this upcoming season, so as long as you can tolerate some rough free-throw shooting, he'll make for a solid, first-round selection. Kevin Porter finished Tuesday's game with 15 points, four assists, four triples and four turnovers in 24 minutes.