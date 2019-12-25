Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 18 against Philadelphia

Antetokounmpo had 18 points (8-27 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes of a 121-109 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo had a rough night shooting in the game, recording a season low field goal percentage in the match up between Eastern Conference heavyweights. It was a disappointing night, but still yielded a double-double for the 25-year-old. He'll try to bounce back against the Hawks on Friday.