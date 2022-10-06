Antetokounmpo produced 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes in a 123-113 loss Thursday in a preseason game against Atlanta in Abu Dhabi.

In his first preseason game, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring. He played 16 minutes in the first half and the first five minutes of the second half before going to the bench for the rest of the game. The 27-year-old will try to extend his streak of averaging at least 26.9 points and 10 rebounds to six seasons this year as the Bucks look to win the Central Division for the fifth consecutive time.