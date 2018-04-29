Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 22 points in season-ending loss
Antetokounmpo had 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo rounded out his season with a solid effort on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately for the Bucks, their season is done and not really the way the had hoped for. Antetokounmpo did not live up to the hype, on the whole, this season but part of that is due to the coaching change and the lack of depth in the squad. He will likely remain an elite fantasy asset next season but the team is going to have to look at restructuring if they hope to match it with the elite teams.
