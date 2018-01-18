Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 22 points Wednesday
Antetokounmpo scored 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 8-15 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 loss to Miami.
Aside from collecting his 20th double-double of the season, Antetokounmpo was less than efficient from the free throw line on Wednesday. On average, he is taking a career-high 9.4 free throws per game, sinking 76.6 percent of them. While his scoring (28.2 points) and rebounding (10.4 rebounds) are at career-high paces, Antetokounmpo's free throw shooting is settling right above his career-average of 74.5 percent. Meanwhile, he has scored at least 20 points in five straight games. That being said, Antetokounmpo is still a prolific scorer who is shooting a career-best 54.6 percent from the floor on a career-high 18.8 shots per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 34 points Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 26 in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Wins game with questionable dunk at buzzer•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 28 points Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...