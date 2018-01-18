Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 22 points Wednesday

Antetokounmpo scored 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 8-15 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 loss to Miami.

Aside from collecting his 20th double-double of the season, Antetokounmpo was less than efficient from the free throw line on Wednesday. On average, he is taking a career-high 9.4 free throws per game, sinking 76.6 percent of them. While his scoring (28.2 points) and rebounding (10.4 rebounds) are at career-high paces, Antetokounmpo's free throw shooting is settling right above his career-average of 74.5 percent. Meanwhile, he has scored at least 20 points in five straight games. That being said, Antetokounmpo is still a prolific scorer who is shooting a career-best 54.6 percent from the floor on a career-high 18.8 shots per game.