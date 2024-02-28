Antetokounmpo closed with 24 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-85 win over Charlotte.

The Bucks didn't want to risk Antetokounmpo in a game that turned out to be an easy win for them, and Antetokounmpo ended up logging just 24 minutes -- just the third time he played under 25 minutes this season. Antetokounmpo is having another excellent season as a do-it-all force for the Bucks, averaging 29.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game since the beginning of February.