Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 24 points in 26 minutes
Antetokounmpo managed 24 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, and five assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Pelicans.
Antetokounmpo finished with more turnovers (six) than assists but otherwise had a solid night despite seeing limited action in the blowout victory. With two full days of rest prior to Friday's matchup with the Heat, Antetokoummpo will be very well-rested.
