Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 24 points in losing effort
Antetokounmpo compiled 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to Toronto.
Antetokounmpo came away with 24 points Thursday, rounding out what was really just a mediocre night for the superstar. The numbers were decent enough but he was unable to carry the team to victory and was once again outplayed by Kawhi Leonard who finished with a game-high 35 points for the Raptors. It has not been the best week for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are now just one game away from being eliminated. He will need to shoulder a lot during Game 6 on Saturday if the Bucks are to overcome what will be a vicious Raptors home crowd and force a deciding Game 7.
