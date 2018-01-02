Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 26 in Monday's loss

Antetokounmpo scored 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 131-127 overtime loss to the Raptors.

While it was another strong fantasy performance from Antetokounmpo, Toronto's defensive pressure did a good job of preventing him from taking control of the game down the stretch, pushing him out towards the perimeter rather than letting him get to the basket in crunch time. He's now scored at least 20 points in 25 straight games, and it's scary to think that the 23-year-old likely hasn't come close to his ceiling yet.