Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 26 points in 45 minutes
Antetokounmpo registered 26 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block across 45 minutes Friday in Milwaukee's win over Toronto.
Antetokounmpo picked up right where he left off following the break. He continues to be the driving force behind Milwaukee's success. He is borderline unstoppable around the rim, but his range is limited. As his career progresses Antetokounmpo has the chance to cement himself as one of the all-time greats. In the meantime, you can consider him to be one of the most valuable fantasy assets around.
