Antetokounmpo chipped in 27 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 loss to Boston.

Even though Antetokounmpo didn't have his best performance in this game, he still ended just one rebound away from recording what would've been his fourth straight double-double. The star forward is an elite performer even when he's not at his best, and the best proof of that is that he has scored over 25 points in each of his last four contests, posting three double-doubles and shooting 59.5 percent from the field in that span. He's averaging 31.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game in December.