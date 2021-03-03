Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Tuesday's performance marked Antetokounmpo's first game with fewer than 36 points since Feb. 19 against the Thunder. His three assists were a low mark since Feb. 8 (also against the Nuggets). Still, the two-time MVP is on a ridiculous 11-game stretch in which he's averaged 32.9 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 12.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks in 36.0 minutes. He's also improved his free-throw shooting over the past 11, hitting 74.6 percent of his 11.8 freebies per game.