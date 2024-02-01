Antetokounmpo had 27 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Although Antetokounmpo's shot was on point, the All-Star didn't make his usual impact, snapping a seven-game double-double streak against the Trail Blazers. Portland wasn't particularly effective in defending him, but teammate Damian Lillard was obviously the star of the show in his Portland homecoming and Antetokounmpo let him take some of the limelight. Wednesday marked Antetokounmpo's lowest point total since his 27-point effort against Sacramento two weeks ago.