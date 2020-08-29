Antetokounmpo collected 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 Game 5 win against the Magic.
Antetokounmpo finished with as many turnovers as assists while committing five fouls. Nevertheless, he was dominant from a scoring perspective, sinking three treys while also missing only three of his 11 attempts from two-point range. Antetokounmpo has proven capable of putting up impressive double-doubles like this even on nights when he plays fairly limited minutes, and he's likely in line for a lot more playing time in Milwaukee's upcoming second round series against Miami.
