Antetokounmpo posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Playing with most of their regulars, the Bucks took a tough home loss, as they shot just 42.4 percent as a team, while Memphis hit nearly 55 percent of its field goals. Regardless, it was a strong individual effort from Antetokounmpo, though he failed to record a single block or steal for the fourth time in his last nine games.