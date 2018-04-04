Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 29 points in 36 minutes
Antetokounmpo registered 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks across 36 minutes Tuesday in Milwaukee's win over Boston.
Antetokounmpo posted his third straight double-double Tuesday while posting a game-high 29 points on 50-percent shooting. The fifth-year forward is exemplary from around the rim, but his ability to score with efficiency plummets as he gets further away from the restricted area. The Bucks are jockeying for playoff position as the regular season winds down and Antetokounmpo is showing no signs of slowing down.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scoring takes a back seat in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unstoppable in comfortable victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads team with 26 points Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in return from injury•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...