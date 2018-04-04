Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 29 points in 36 minutes

Antetokounmpo registered 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks across 36 minutes Tuesday in Milwaukee's win over Boston.

Antetokounmpo posted his third straight double-double Tuesday while posting a game-high 29 points on 50-percent shooting. The fifth-year forward is exemplary from around the rim, but his ability to score with efficiency plummets as he gets further away from the restricted area. The Bucks are jockeying for playoff position as the regular season winds down and Antetokounmpo is showing no signs of slowing down.