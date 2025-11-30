Antetokounmpo posted 29 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Saturday's 116-99 win over the Nets.

Antetokounmpo delivered one of his most dominant performances of the season in terms of efficiency, missing just three shots from the field and needing fewer than 20 minutes to score 29 points. He seems completely healthy from the thigh injury that sidelined him for four games between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26. In his two games since returning to the hardwood, Antetokounmpo has made 22 of his 29 shots from the floor, as well as going 14-for-22 from the charity stripe.