Antetokounmpo accumulated 30 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage loss to the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet despite playing less than half the scrimmage. The team's first official game of the restart against Boston on Friday represents a potential playoff matchup. While the Celtics are among the top defensive teams in the league, Antetokounmpo is almost always a fantastic choice for fantasy purposes.