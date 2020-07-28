Antetokounmpo accumulated 30 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage loss to the Pelicans.
Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet despite playing less than half the scrimmage. The team's first official game of the restart against Boston on Friday represents a potential playoff matchup. While the Celtics are among the top defensive teams in the league, Antetokounmpo is almost always a fantastic choice for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts 22 points in first scrimmage•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Might not play all scrimmages•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared for season restart•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Thursday vs. Celtics•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out next two games•