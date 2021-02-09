Antetokounmpo scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and added nine rebounds and three blocks in the Bucks' 125-112 victory over the Nuggets on Monday.

Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dominant players in basketball. After a tough shooting first half, the Bucks' star scored 14 points in the third quarter. The forward's nine rebounds broke a streak of three straight games with a double-double, and Monday was also the first game in which Antetokounmpo did not record an assist this season. The four-time All-Star was able to convert 75 percent of his free throws. Consistency at the foul line has been a concern for Antetokounmpo, but in the month of February he is shooting over 73 percent from the charity strike.