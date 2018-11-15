Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 31 points in Wednesday's loss
Antetokounmpo had 31 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Grizzlies.
Antetokounmpo was extremely efficient as a scorer, though he did finish with more turnovers (six) than assists. This was the fourth time through 13 appearances that Antetokounmpo has scored 30 points or more. However, he has also committed at least as many turnovers as assists a whopping seven times already. With that being said, Antetokounmpo remains an elite option across all formats, and should be expected to dominate a putrid Bulls defense on Friday.
