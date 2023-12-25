Antetokounmpo totaled 32 points (13-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Knicks.

Despite Antetokounmpo's best efforts, the Bucks dropped just their second game in December and hold a 9-2 record over their last 11 games. During that stretch, Antetokounmpo scored at least 32 points in seven of those games. He continues to do most of his damage at the rim, and that's understandable given his struggles from beyond the arc. On the season, Antetokounmpo has hit a mere 11 three-pointers out of 50 attempts.