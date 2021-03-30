Antetokounmpo had 32 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's loss to the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo was coming off two games where he couldn't score more than 16 points while also missing Saturday's game against the Knicks, but he returned with a strong performance that's a bit more in line with what he's produced over the last two-plus seasons. Even though he hasn't been as dominant as he was last season, Antetokounmpo continues to be the driving force on the Bucks offense and has scored at least 30 points in four of his last seven appearances.