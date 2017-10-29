Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 33 points, grabs 11 boards Sunday

Antetokounmpo contributed 33 points (14-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes during a 117-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo continued to be unstoppable on Sunday, as he scored at least 32 points for the fifth time in the team's first six games. He also secured at least 10 rebounds for the third straight outing. The only downside to the effort was that it marked the first time this season that he hasn't had at least one block or steal in a game. Antetokounmpo has a tougher matchup Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that shouldn't matter much with the way he is playing.