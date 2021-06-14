Antetokounmpo finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Nets with 34 points (14-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a block.

The two-time MVP was aggressive from the start, as he relentlessly drove to the rim and drew his most free throw attempts since Game 1 against Miami (12 FTA). Of course, converting those attempts remains a major hole in Antetokounmpo's game, and it's the primary reason his fantasy stock has taken a minor hit in season-long leagues over the last two years. While Antetokounmpo was dominant in the paint, he continues to struggle from downtown where he's just 5-of-37 through eight postseason contests. Nonetheless, this was his best game of the series, and the Bucks are suddenly very much alive after falling behind 0-2 in Brooklyn.