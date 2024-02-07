Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (13-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

The short-handed Bucks had their hands full agains the Suns despite an admirable effort from Antetokounmpo, who didn't get much help from his supporting cast. Losing Khris Middleton (ankle) early in the game didn't help matters as the All-Star was forced to carry an even heavier load. The team is now 1-4 with Doc Rivers at the helm, and some have implied that the switch was partly due to Antetokounmpo's frustration with former coach Adrian Griffin.