Antetokounmpo accumulated 34 points (13-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-14 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo fouled out and finished with more turnovers (four) than assists while struggling from the free-throw line. Nevertheless, he put together a 34-point double-double complete with five rejections, showcasing why there's a good chance he's set to take home both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors.