Antetokounmpo finished Sunday's 107-96 win over the Nets in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series with 34 points (14-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in 38 minutes

The two-time MVP was aggressive from the start, as he relentlessly drove to the rim and drew his most free-throw attempts (12) since Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against Miami. Of course, converting those attempts remains a major hole in Antetokounmpo's game, and it's the primary reason his fantasy stock has taken a minor hit in season-long leagues over the last two years. While Antetokounmpo was dominant in the paint, he continues to struggle from downtown, where he's just 5-of-37 through eight postseason contests. Nonetheless, this was his best game of the series, and the Bucks are suddenly very much alive after dropping the first two games in Brooklyn.