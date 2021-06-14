Antetokounmpo finished Sunday's 107-96 win over the Nets in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series with 34 points (14-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in 38 minutes
The two-time MVP was aggressive from the start, as he relentlessly drove to the rim and drew his most free-throw attempts (12) since Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against Miami. Of course, converting those attempts remains a major hole in Antetokounmpo's game, and it's the primary reason his fantasy stock has taken a minor hit in season-long leagues over the last two years. While Antetokounmpo was dominant in the paint, he continues to struggle from downtown, where he's just 5-of-37 through eight postseason contests. Nonetheless, this was his best game of the series, and the Bucks are suddenly very much alive after dropping the first two games in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in Game 3•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles in embarrassing blowout•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads all scorers in Game 1 loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially starting Game 4•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Game 4•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Solid effort as Bucks rout Heat•