Antetokounmpo suffered a minor knee injury during Saturday's 126-114 loss to the Hornets, and coach Mike Budenholzer said the forward will be evaluated Sunday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The reigning two-time MVP appeared to suffer the injury during the fourth quarter when he bumped knees with another player, though he never actually exited the contest. Antetokounmpo came up just short of a triple-double with 34 points (12-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-18 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 39 minutes. The issue doesn't appear overly serious since he played through the injury, but the Bucks figure to remain cautious with him, especially since he's averaging 37.8 minutes across the past six games.