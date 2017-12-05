Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 40 points in Monday's loss

Antetokounmpo poured in 40 points (14-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo went for 40-plus points for the third time this season, doing so once in each month thus far. While he is averaging fewer assists and blocks per game through 21 appearances than he did in 2016-17, the former of which has dropped even more since the addition of Eric Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo is managing impressive career bests of 29.9 points (on 54.8 percent shooting) and 10.2 rebounds per night.