Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 41 to clinch series

Antetokounmpo recorded 41 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-20 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's win over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo provided his usual trademark cross-category statline in Monday's series clinching win over Detroit. Antetokounmpo made up for narrowly missing a fourth-straight double-double with a incredibly efficient 41 point scoring outburst -- his highest so far during the playoffs. His production levels will likely rise in Round 2 as Antetokounmpo averaged just 28.0 minutes in the four games against Detroit.