Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 41 to clinch series

Antetokounmpo recorded 41 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-20 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's win over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo provided his usual trademark cross-category statline in Monday's series clinching win over Detroit. Antetokounmpo made up for narrowly missing a fourth-straight double-double with a incredibly efficient 41 point scoring outburst -- his highest so far during the playoffs. His production levels will likely rise in Round 2 as Antetokounmpo averaged just 28.0 minutes in the four games against Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...