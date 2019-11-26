Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 50 points in win
Antetokounmpo scored 50 points (17-31 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-19 FT), had 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 39 minutes of a 122-118 win against the Jazz on Monday.
Antetokounmpo finished with a season high in points in leading his team to its Eastern Conference leading 14th win of the season. Last season's MVP has now opened the year with 17 straight double-doubles, the longest streak since Bill Walton had 34 double-doubles to start the 1976-77 season. He'll go for his 18th straight double-double on Wednesday against the Hawks.
