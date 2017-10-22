Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores career-high 44 points in Saturday's win
Antetokounmpo exploded for 44 points (17-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 win over the Trail Blazers.
Antetokounmpo finished with career highs in scoring and made field goals, and he made all the big plays on defense to help seal the deal. The Bucks are back in action on Monday when they take on the Hornets, who despite being undermanned by injuries, are much more formidable defensively than Portland. With that being said, expect Antetokounmpo to keep outdoing himself all year.
