Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday
Antetokounmpo scored 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 FT) to go with nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win against Chicago.
With another 20-plus point performance, Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games. Despite sitting out two games, the forward is averaging 26.8 points while shooting 53.6 percent over his last seven games. After shooting 14-of-20 for 41 points on Friday, his follow-up performance of 11-of-19 from the floor against Chicago added another efficient shooting night to this latest scoring run by the All-Star.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 41-13-7 line on Brooklyn•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Feels 'ready to go'•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday, Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...