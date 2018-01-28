Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday

Antetokounmpo scored 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 FT) to go with nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win against Chicago.

With another 20-plus point performance, Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games. Despite sitting out two games, the forward is averaging 26.8 points while shooting 53.6 percent over his last seven games. After shooting 14-of-20 for 41 points on Friday, his follow-up performance of 11-of-19 from the floor against Chicago added another efficient shooting night to this latest scoring run by the All-Star.