Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 28 points Tuesday
Antetokounmpo scored 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 loss to Chicago.
With his game-high 28 points on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo has now scored at least 21 points in 22 straight games. In December, the forward is averaging 30.1 points and 10.8 rebounds through 11 games. Through 30 games this season, Antetokounmpo's career-best numbers of 29.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game make him a main stay in any lineup.
