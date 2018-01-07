Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 34 points Saturday
Antetokounmpo scored 34 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-103 win against Washington.
The Eastern Conference leader in All-Star voting backed it up with yet another 20-plus point performance Saturday. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in 28 straight games after tallying a game-high 34 points against Washington. As of late, the forward is putting up 26.8 points as well as 9.2 rebounds over his last seven games. It is no wonder that Antetokounmpo is leading the popular vote and making in roads towards joining the MVP conversation as well.
