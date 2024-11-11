Antetokounmpo ended Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Celtics with 43 points (18-29 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 39 minutes.

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 43 points in another efficient outing, even hitting a pull-up three-pointer early in the contest. The superstar has produced a double-double in nine consecutive games to open the season, during which he has averaged 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor across 34.7 minutes per game. However, the two-time MVP has struggled from the charity stripe while shooting 55.4 percent thus far.