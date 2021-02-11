Antetokounmpo delivered 47 points (15-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 17-21 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Suns.

Antetokounmpo delivered his best scoring output of the season, but the two-time MVP winner couldn't appear when it mattered the most and missed the potential game-winning shot as time expired. Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games and is slowly beginning to turn around after a subpar -- according to his standards -- start of the campaign. Antetokounmpo also has 10 double-doubles over his last 12 appearances.