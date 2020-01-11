Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores season-low
Antetokounmpo had 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 28 minutes of a 127-106 victory over the Kings on Friday.
The multi-time All-Star resorted to a more conventional big man role, focusing more towards rebounding in the paint and shooting from the perimeter when needed. The reigning MVP played as the tertiary scoring option (behind teammates Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe), resulting in the fewest game shots taken since Jan. 15 last year. Though it could relate to his nagging back soreness, the Greek Freak still earned his signature double-double and now holds a Herculean stat line since returning from a short injury-related absence (25.7 points and 11.7 rebounds through six matches).
